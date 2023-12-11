Rick and Morty Fans Loved Season 7's Heavenly Takeover

Rick and Morty Season 7 saw Rick taking on Vikings in Valhalla with its latest episode, fans loved seeing him explore the afterlife! Rick and Morty Season 7 has shown several episodic stories taking on different aspects of Rick's personality, and it seems like Rick is finally back in the saddle after recovering from everything that happened with Rick Prime. The penultimate episode of the season has more fun as Rick and Morty not only discover that the afterlife does indeed exist, but that Rick also wants to use it as source of unlimited energy. As you'd expect, this quickly falls apart.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 9 is thus an increasing series of shenanigans that continue to escalate over the course of the episode. Beginning with Rick being killed by a Bigfoot that he had caught in a Poke Ball, then seeing Rick and Morty battling against vikings in Valhalla, the duo then teaming up with Bigfoot to take on the Pope and much more. It was a lot of wild things happening at once like the classic early seasons of the series.

Read on to see what Rick and Morty fans are saying about the second to last episode of Season 7, and let us know all of your thoughts about in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!