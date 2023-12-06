Rick and Morty Team Unpacks Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie

Rick and Morty Season 7 debuted a wild episode that played out like an 1980s action movie, and the team behind the series broke down what went into "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie"! Rick and Morty's latest season has been full of both one-off episodic stories, but also payoffs to some big threads that have been in development for quite a long time. The latest episode actually brings both of these threads together in a hilariously unexpected way as it features a side adventure picking up on a joke that was made way back in the second season of the series.

"Get Schwifty" left off with a post-credits scene that teased that Ice-T would be fighting a race of sentient numbers, and Rick and Morty Season 7 brought this idea back and followed him for the entire episode along with a surprising new role for Mr. Goldenfold at the center of his own story for the first real time. Breaking down what went into making the episode happen, Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 8 director Lucas Gray, writer Rob Schrab, co-creator Dan Harmon, and Mr. Goldenfold voice actor Brandon Johnson talk the episode in a special video with Adult Swim. Check it out below.

What Happens in Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 8?

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 8, "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie," brings back Water-T as he comes to Earth to get help from his old math teacher, Mr. Goldenfold, to translate the math on a mystical item known as the Eye of Harmony. It's here that Goldenfold and Morty are dragged into the conflict between the letters and numbers, and it even features a guest role for Ice T for the first real time since his character was introduced in the "Get Schwifty" episode.

You can currently catch up with Rick and Morty Season 7's latest episodes through Adult Swim's official website (with a cable subscription). Adult Swim teases the new episodes as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

