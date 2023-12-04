Rick and Morty: Ice-T Finally Makes Official Guest Star Debut

Rick and Morty Season 7 finally snagged rap/actor icon Ice-T for a guest star spot on the show – a collaboration that's been a longtime coming (8+ years), since technically speaking "Ice-T" already made an appearance way back in Season 2!

If you don't remember the before times, Rick and Morty Season 2 Episode 5 "Get Schwifty" saw Rick and Morty called up to be Earth's defenders in a galactic musical competition/reality show, where the stakes for losing were planetary obliteration. The timing was ill-fated for Earth, as most of the music industry stars get killed in an earthquake that struck the Grammy Awards – leaving behind just Ice-T to serve as Rick's collaborator on a dope music track that will please the god-like Cromulons.

"Get Schwifty" didn't use the voice of the real Ice-T, for its caricature, instead letting Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon play the role. The animated series then doubled down on things by including a post-credits scene that set up a whole new mythos for "Ice," revealing him to be the member of an alien race from Alphabetrium, whose true form was "Water-T." last seen, "Water" was headed off to defend his planet of Alphabet-themed beings from the malevolent Numbericons.

Ice-T's Rick and Morty Role Revealed

In Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 8, we get "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie", which takes the post-credits trailer from Season 2 and turns it into a full-fledged movie-style episode. The saga of Water-T and the Alphabetrium people starts right where we left off with the Numbericons attacking, and that's when the voice of the real Ice-T is revealed to be playing the part of the father of Rick and Morty's Ice-T, "Magma-Q."

(The Real) Ice-T gets a fitting arc in the episode: he's killed in the initial Numbericon invasion but returns in the climatic act of the story as a Force ghost to give Water-T the full scope of his power needed to become "Magma-T" and battle big bad villain Infinity. Ice-T didn't have to break from his cool persona, bringing as much smooth edge to Magma-Q as you'd expect from the Law & Order star. The real fun was in seeing