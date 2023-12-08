Rick And Morty Releases Season 7 Episode 9 Opening

In the previous episode of Rick And Morty, Rick Sanchez did not make an appearance, making for quite the shift when it comes to the normal routine of the Adult Swim series. However, the latest season of the Cartoon Network juggernaut is making up for lost time it seems as the Smith Family might be exploring the afterlife in the penultimate episode of Season 7. To get fans hyped for the next installment, Adult Swim has released the opening of the episode online that sees Jerry actually going to heaven.

Season 7 has been one of the biggest seasons of Rick And Morty to date, and not just due to Justin Roiland's departure from the show. This season saw Rick finally come face-to-face with Rick Prime, and manage to defeat his nefarious double with the help of Evil Morty. Since this monumental installment, the series has returned to more surreal adventures that aren't nearly as dire as the life-or-death battle shown earlier in Season 7. In the new opening, Rick states that he'll be taking Morty to Norway, seemingly to travel to the Viking afterlife known as Valhalla.

Rangarick

As is the case with so many other events involving Jerry, things aren't going well for the father of Morty and Summer. As a part of an experiment put together by Rick, Jerry is sent to the afterlife to meet his grandparents several times. Now that Rick has discovered there is an afterlife, it seems that the mad scientist believes that Valhalla might be the only afterlife worthwhile for his soul when he dies.

If you haven't had the chance ot watch this latest season, you can catch up with Rick and Morty Season 7's episodes so far through Adult Swim's official website (with a cable subscription). Here's how Adult Swim describes Season 7, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

