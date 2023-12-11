Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 9 Recap With Spoilers

Rick and Morty Season 7 is now near its end, and the penultimate episode has confirmed an after in Rick and Morty as the two conquer Valhalla together with Bigfoot! Rick and Morty Season 7 has been highly experimental in that not only have we seen some huge episodes sharing another piece of the overall story, but have also been seeing wacky side adventures focusing on ideas and characters we hadn't seen before. With the final two episodes of the season at hand, there was a wonder as to how this strange season would bring it all to an end for the titular duo.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 9, "Mort: Ragnarick," continues to tug on the thread of Rick learning more about things outside of his multiverse as he and Morty are trying to find an afterlife. But it's not for any real reason other than for Rick to utilize it for its potential infinite energy. The penultimate episode of the season then sees the duo going on yet another wacky adventure with multiple deaths, Bigfoot, religious figures, and even Pokemon before it all comes to an end. Here's everything that happened in Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 9.

What Happens in Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 9?

The episode begins with Rick experimenting on Jerry by killing him eight times to find the source of the afterlife. As Rick explains, it's a layer of infinite energy all collected into a single area and the collective thoughts of those within are creating a projection of heaven. Jerry's concept of it had drawn him to a version of that afterlife, but Rick wants to mine this energy for his own personal use. Knowing that he's too atheistic to be drawn to Jerry's version of heaven, Rick teases that he figures out a version of the afterlife attached to Norway as the opening credits begin.

It's then revealed that Rick attempts to go to Valhalla. Setting up a relay, Rick explains he'll set up a relay on the afterlife side and activates the Phoenix Protocol (which is a clone body that Morty will bring him back in after he dies and sets up the relay in Valhalla). Needing to die in battle from a major enemy, Rick explains he's captured Bigfoot in a Poke Ball for this occasion and has Bigfoot kill him in a room full of Norse symbols to make the transition easier. Bigfoot then brutally murders him.

Rick soon wakes up in Valhalla, and heads to the Blacksmith in the area. In the living world, Morty sees Bigfoot crying over Rick's dying body and praying over him. Pitying Bigfoot and trying to get close to him, Morty frees Bigfoot and is quickly killed before Bigfoot starts destroying Rick's lab in Norway. When Morty arrives in Valhalla, he asks the other Vikings for help in finding Rick and they find out that Rick stole all of the blacksmith's gear. Angered, the Vikings then try and confront Rick before he convinces them he's actually Odin and it's all a test, which as a reward for passing the test, he's building a relay that they can't touch. But it falls apart when they find out Rick and Morty know one another.

Rick and Morty then need to bring themselves back to life before Bigfoot ruins a path for them to return, but in the living world Bigfoot nearly makes his way to Rick's new body. A survival protocol kicks in as this Rick body begins to run around in a feral state, escaping from Bigfoot. It's not long before Bigfoot is caught by Norwegian police during this chase, and is taken by the Vatican. The Pope wants to use Bigfoot to kill his enemies as a loophole because he can't do the killing himself. Using the feral Rick body as bait, the Pope them sends Bigfoot and Rick body chasing other another through different cults and enemies and killing everything in Bigfoot's path.

Meanwhile in Valhalla, Morty has to kill waves and waves of Vikings (with increasing fire power) while Rick is fixing the relay to get them home. When Rick finishes the relay, he soon bombs the Vikings' dining hall until it's a crater they're stuck in. Strapping wings to his and Morty's backs, he threatens them (as Odin) and tells them not to go near the energy relay. All the while, Bigfoot has killed so many of the Pope's enemies that the Pope now thinks it's time to deliver the Rick he promised him.

Rick and Morty then return to the living world but find that the infinite energy relay isn't working and that someone has hacked into it. Bigfoot arrives and starts attacking Rick. When Rick asks why Bigfoot is working for the Pope, Bigfoot explains (using a Predator like communicator) that the Pope saw his potential. Then prodding Rick to explain why he would bully Bigfoot in the first place, Rick admits that he did so because he thought Bigfoot was stupid. He underestimated that someone could be smart in a different kind of way, and he himself realizes it was stupid of him to think someone couldn't be smart.

But Rick ultimately admits that he had been abusing Bigfoot to kill himself, but Bigfoot has killed many more working for the Pope. Asking to work together to stop the Pope, Bigfoot then agrees to an alliance and Rick, Morty, and Bigfoot head to the Vatican. But upon confronting him, they discover that the Pope is using Valhalla's infinite energy to make himself powerful. The Pope instantly kills them with a blast of energy, and the three of them arrive in Valhalla. Heading to back to the living world (with Bigfoot in a clone of Summer's body), Rick then makes even more backup clones for the three of them (with a proper body for Bigfoot) should they die again. Which they do.

They're killed four more times (and keep coming back from Valhalla) with different failed tactics until Bigfoot reveals that he's got some friends who could help who are also the Pope's enemies. The next attempt sees them arrive with even more Universal Monsters like Dracula, the Mummy, Wolfman, and more, but they're all killed instantly too. This time, Rick figures out the only way to end it is to turn off the relay's power and stop the infinite energy from getting to the Pope in the living world.

Insulting the Vikings so that they chase them back to the relay (and thus eventually destroy it), Rick orders the Universal Monsters to keep the Vikings at bay so that Rick, Morty, and Bigfoot can escape back to the living world one last time. Back in the living world, the three challenge the Pope one last time. Before he can use the energy to kill them once more, it cuts off and Rick captures the Pope in a Poke Ball. With the fight over, Rick and Morty tearfully say goodbye to Bigfoot in the forest (who by this point has been turned into a highly intelligent human thanks to all the deaths and rebirths).

After the credits, Rick attempts to have a Pokemon battle against an Ash Ketchum like character in an underground arena. Throwing out the Pope, the FBI raids the event and stops it. The Pope doesn't know how long it's been since his fight with Rick, and discovers that Rick has since become the new Pope in his place as the episode comes to an end.

What did you think of the second to last episode of Rick and Morty Season 7? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!