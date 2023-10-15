Rick and Morty Season 7 Clip Plays Out Rick's Intervention: Watch

Rick and Morty season seven is on the horizon, and a brand-new clip featuring Rick and an intervention is live.

Oh, it's time. After a long wait, tonight will mark the return of Rick and Morty. The show is slated to debut its seventh season, and Adult Swim has all eyes on the hit. After all, Rick and Morty season seven will mark a new era for the sitcom, and a new clip from its premiere has gone live with Rick in tow.

As you can see below, the clip comes courtesy of Adult Swim. The reel brings Rick center stage as he approaches his friends about an intervention. It seems Rick Sanchez is worried about Mr. Poopy Butthole, and the gang strikes up plans from there.

Best Birthday ever. Rick and Morty Season 7 premieres tonight @ 11pm #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/pyz66mqPem — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) October 15, 2023

The clip ends with Rick and his friends at a restaurant with Mr. Poopy Butthole in tow. It is the latter's birthday, after all. We can only assume the guy has plans for the big day, but as for Rick? Well, he decides it is time to host a big intervention for his wayward friend.

If you are eager to check out Rick and Morty, the series will go live on Adult Swim at 11:00 pm EST. Rick and Morty season seven has overtaken headlines as of late as the show will launch its new leads. Rick, Morty, Mr. Poopy Butthole, and others have been gifted new voice actors as writer and series co-creator Justin Roiland was removed from Rick and Morty this year.

For those who aren't familiar with the drama, Roiland found himself in hot water this year when a news report uncovered his arrest in 2020 for domestic assault. The case, which was dismissed eventually in California, opened the floodgates for fans and industry professionals who knew Roiland. A barrage of allegations surfaced regarding harassment on Roiland's behalf, and this led the writer-actor to be removed from his hit projects. At this point, Rick and Morty has not announced the actors who are stepping in for Roiland's roles, but fans will learn this evening after season seven wraps its premiere.

