Rick and Morty Season 7 Opening Scene Released

Rick and Morty Season 7 is almost here, and the series has dropped a new look at what to expect ahead of its big premiere! Rick and Morty Season 7 is likely the most anticipated new batch of episodes in the series' history for a number of reasons, and the new season is almost here as it promises to pick up from where Season 6 of the series came to an end. With the tease that we'll see a follow up to the Rick Prime storyline, and some big changes for the main duo at the center of it all, there are lots of questions about Rick and Morty Season 7.

Rick and Morty Season 7 will be officially premiering in just a few more days, so it won't be much longer before we see how the new season shakes out. As part of New York Comic Con 2023 this year, Adult Swim has debuted a new look at the coming episodes that give fans more an eye of where this new season will be heading. You can check out the opening scene for Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 1 below as shared by Adult Swim.

When to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7

Rick and Morty Season 7 is currently scheduled to make its premiere with Adult Swim on Sunday, October 15th at 11:00PM ET/PT. Rick and Morty will feature new voices behind the titular Rick and Morty duo, and as seen by the first footage from the new season they are soundalikes that don't change the characters too dramatically as many fans had initially feared.

As for what to expect from the new season, Adult Swim teases Rick and Morty Season 7 as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

