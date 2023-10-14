Adult Swim Releases New Video to Explain Rick And Morty's Timeline

Rick And Morty's timeline is a complicated one. In its first six seasons, we've seen the Smith Family change quite a bit as various family members have bounced around the multiverse and would often find themselves living in different realities outside of their original homes. Prior to the arrival of season seven's premiere on Sunday, October 15th, Adult Swim has released a very informative video to break down the timeline of the animated series' first six seasons to prep fans for the series' big comeback.

With Rick Sanchez aiming to get revenge on his arch nemesis, Rick Prime, the biggest news for this season is the new voice actor that will be bringing Rick Sanchez, Morty Smith, and other characters to life. Following Adult Swim cutting ties with Justin Roiland, the programming block has kept the identity of the new voice actor close to its chest, making no announcements as to who would be taking on the animated roles. In a recent trailer for season seven, Adult Swim fans were able to hear the new takes on the characters for the first time, with the voice actor sounding nearly pitch-perfect to Roiland's take on the characters. Rick And Morty has already been confirmed for a number of seasons past season seven, so it will be interesting to see what takes place with the arrival of these newest episodes.

Rick And Morty's Ultimate Timeline

Rick And Morty's sixth season started by seeing various characters return to their original universes, throwing some massive curveballs at fans in the process. As a result of a disastrous encounter with "Mr. Frundles", the Smith Family found themselves jumping to a new dimension where the only difference was how the people of that universe pronounced "Parmesan". As our Rick continues to search for Rick Prime, season seven is sure to have some big revelations.

If you want to know more about Rick And Morty's upcoming seventh season, here's how Adult Swim describes the upcoming adventures of the Smith clan, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

