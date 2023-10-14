Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Explains What Happened to Mr. Poopybutthole

Rick and Morty Season 7 is teasing a return from Mr. Poopybutthole following the last time we had seen him at the end of the sixth season, and co-creator Dan Harmon explained the reasoning behind one of the big events that sent Mr. Poopybutthole on his current downspiral. Although he was first introduced to the series as one of the many joke characters that seemingly snuck their way into the Smith Family's memories, it turned out he was very real when Beth shot him as that episode came to an end. And every update since has been one step forward, and one back.

Mr. Poopybutthole hasn't been involved in many of the actual series' episodes, but fans have gotten updates on how he's been doing through the post-credits scene for many of the season finales. While it started out promising as he was getting his life back together after being shot, it started taking a downturn when he lost his job and was subsequently divorced from. Speaking about that divorce with The Hollywood Reporter, Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon explained why this downturn began.

What's Happening With Mr. Poopybutthole?

When asked about why Mr. Poopybutthole was divorced when we see him again, Harmon revealed his thoughts on it, "I think vanity. I think that Mr. Poopybutthole considered his wife to be an accomplishment instead of a partner." This clues fans in on Mr. Poopybutthole's currently sad life with the opening of Rick and Morty Season 7 as he notes that his life's been turned to the worst since Beth shot him. With the injury leading to his losing his job, his wife leaving him, breakking both his legs, and even failing the Bar exam.

Rick and Morty Season 7 teases that its premiere episode will see Rick finally trying to help his friend out of his jam, and teases it will be the first real exploration of the character that we've seen hurting in so many ways over the course of everything that has happened so far. Given that his story is one of the real canonical thread we've gotten over the series' run, it's interesting to see it all come back around.

