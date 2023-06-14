Rick and Morty is gunning for a new season, and it should be here before long. Following the end of season 6, all eyes were on Adult Swim as behind-the-scenes drama prompted a cast makeover on Rick and Morty. The change has everyone eyeing season 7 with interest, so all those curious should know the release window for Rick and Morty's new season has surfaced.

The update comes from Annecy Festival as the event is going down in France. The festival is hosting plenty of networks and studios including Adult Swim courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery. Now, the Adult Swim crew has spoken with attendees about the future of Rick and Morty, and it was there French outlet Premiere caught an important detail.

According to the site, Adult Swim executives have a release window for Rick and Morty season 7. The premiere is planned for September unless any major issues get in the way. This tracks with previous releases as Rick and Morty usually premieres in the fall. Adult Swim confirmed this pattern was done intentionally as it wants to premiere new seasons of Rick and Morty on a yearly schedule moving ahead.

Of course, this update has left fans quite curious. Rick and Morty has not commented on the state of season 7 since its last wrapped. Part of this is due to marketing cycles, but there is no doubt part of the issue lies with the show's recent shake up. If you did not know, series co-creator Justin Roiland was removed from Rick and Morty some months ago when reports of his legal troubles surfaced. It was revealed Roiland was facing charges of domestic abuse after being arrested at his home. The case was ultimately dismissed months on, but Roiland had already been removed from all his creative projects.

There is no telling what the new season of Rick and Morty will look like, but we know it will be wild. You can expect nothing less from the Adult Swim sitcom. For now, you can catch up on the sci-fi comedy as it is streaming on Max. So if you need more details on Rick and Morty, its official synopsis can be read below:

"Rick and Morty is the critically acclaimed, half-hour animated hit comedy series on Adult Swim that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth's family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades."

What do you make of this latest Rick and Morty update? Are you ready to binge season 7?