Rick and Morty fans can now catch up with everything that happened in the first six seasons of the series so far as Rick and Morty Season 6 is now streaming on Hulu! Rick and Morty Season 6 was one of the most transitional seasons in the Adult Swim animated series' run so far, and things will continue to change even further heading into Rick and Morty Season 7 and beyond. That means now is the time to catch up with everything that has gone down with Rick and Morty Season 6 as the status quo has made some big changes leading into the next batch of episodes!

Rick and Morty Season 6 was recently released for streaming with HBO Max, and thankfully that wasn't the only place these Season 6 episodes are available for streaming. Rick and Morty Season 6 is now streaming on Hulu as well, and that means that all 60 episodes of the Adult Swim animated series released thus far are now available for one huge streaming marathon leading into the upcoming launch of Rick and Morty Season 7 in the near future.

What to Know For Rick and Morty Season 7

Rick and Morty Season 7 is now in the works, but has yet to confirm a concrete release window or date as of this writing. Following Rick and Morty series co-creator Justin Roiland's firing, Adult Swim revealed their further commitment to continue with development on Rick and Morty Season 7, "Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland. Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7." New voice talent for the titular duo has yet to be revealed as of this writing either.

As for what went down in Rick and Morty Season 6, Adult Swim teases the episodes as such, "It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show."

