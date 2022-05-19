Rick and Morty Season 8 Updates Fans on Its Script

✖

Rick and Morty has had a busy week, and it seems the show is about to turn things up once more. If you didn't hear, the Adult Swim hit is getting an all-new show that plans to expand its anime footprint. And now, one of the show's writer is updating fans on how season eight is doing behind the scenes.

The update comes from Heather Anne Campbell, a writer and comedian who has worked everything from The Twilight Zone to The Eric Andre Show. Taking to Twitter, Campbell left fans buzzing after posting about Rick and Morty.

we have begun writing season 8 of rick and morty letsssss gooooooo pic.twitter.com/vy51iNEeR3 — Heather Anne Campbell (@heathercampbell) May 18, 2022

"We have begun writing season 8 of Rick and Morty," she wrote. "Let'sssss gooooooo."

As you can imagine, fans were all too happy about the update, and this is just one they've gotten in the last week. It wasn't long ago writer Rob Schrab stirred the fandom with their own season eight update. On May 16th, the writer told fans online that the writer's room officially opened for season eight, so netizens can expect more teasers like these to drop in the coming weeks.

Of course, it is nice to hear about season eight, but fans are most concerned about season six right now. After all, Rick and Morty season five wrapped last year, and the show has not shared any of its future plans yet. Obviously, the hope is that Rick and Morty will debut new episodes this year, but Adult Swim is keeping the show's comeback window locked tight. But if these writer updates tell us anything, well – it is that season six must have been worked on a long time ago.

What do you want to see from Rick and Morty as its new seasons go live? Are you hyped for season six to drop? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.