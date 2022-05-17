Rick and Morty Writer Drops Big Season 8 Update

✖

Rick and Morty is one of the biggest shows on television these days, and Adult Swim has lots of plans for the series. The animated comedy has no equal when it comes to popularity, so as you can imagine, its network wants to keep the Sanchez family around for as long as possible. And now, one of the show's writers just gave fans a big update on season eight.

And yes, you did read that right. Rick and Morty might have wrapped season five not too long ago, but its team is already working on season eight behind the scenes.

Season 8 of the Rick and Morty Writer’s Room STARTS TODAY! — Rob Schrab (@RobSchrab) May 16, 2022

The update comes from Rob Schrab, a longtime writer on Rick and Morty. They took to Twitter recently to update fans on the Adult Swim hit, and it was there they said season eight is starting to come together. "Season 8 of the Rick and Morty Writer's Room STARTS TODAY," Schrab shared.

As you can imagine, the news caught fans off guard, and it is easy to see why. Rick and Morty did just finish season five, after all. Most fans would expect to hear about season six or seven before season eight ever came into the conversation. But of course, animated series work on a different production schedule than most television. Rick and Morty had to tackle writing on seasons six and seven a long time ago in order to pave way for animators. So while animation continues on those seasons, the writers can now focus on season eight.

Of course, Adult Swim did inform fans Rick and Morty was playing the long con some time ago. Season six was ordered back in May 2018, and the network included a longterm bonus in the deal. Rick and Morty was given a 70-episode order in total that can range across any number of seasons. And according to Schrab, fans know Rick will get to season eight at the very least with this deal.

Are you caught up with Rick and Morty these days? What do you want to see from the show's next few seasons? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.