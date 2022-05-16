Adult Swim Announces Rick and Morty Season 5 Marathon

✖

Adult Swim is getting ready to bring a big night of Rick and Morty content to the small screen! While fans await word on season six, the show's most recent season is set to show out a marathon this month. So if you want to catch up on the series, you'll want to listen up!

Rick and Morty season five will host a marathon on Adult Swim starting Sunday, May 29th. The night will kick off with the block's usual series before Rick and Morty takes over at 11:00 PM EST. Rick and Morty will then air through 4:00 AM the following morning, so fans can set their TVs to record the whole marathon if they'd like.

On Sunday, May 29th, there will be a marathon of Rick and Morty season 5! pic.twitter.com/PvuWkjXa5U — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) May 15, 2022

If you haven't checked out Rick and Morty season five, the series brought its episodes to the air in June 2021. The 10-episode run was met with praise from fans and included several iconic episodes featuring Birdperson, Japheth, Planetina, and more.

Of course, there are other ways fans can watch Rick and Morty these days if this Adult Swim marathon doesn't fit their schedule. HBO Max has most of the show available to stream right now along with Hulu. And if you want to know more about the animated comedy, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Rick and Morty is the Emmy-award-winning half-hour animated hit comedy series on Adult tSwim that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanches is living with his daughter Beth's family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades."

Will you be tuning into this big marathon? Are you caught up with the latest episodes of Rick and Morty?