Rick and Morty Shares 3 Seconds of Every Episode in Fun New Video: Watch

Rick and Morty shared a fun new video compiling three seconds of every episode in the series all in one place! Rick and Morty has come very far from where it first began as the franchise is now a massive hit for Adult Swim, and has already been committed for several seasons more of new episodes in the future. The franchise has gone on to influence some major real life things with its smaller jokes here and there (such as the now infamous Szechuan Sauce gag from the third season), but it certainly is eye-opening to see just how far the series has come in one go.

With five seasons under its belt as of this writing, and over fifty episodes throughout its run thus far, Rick and Morty has compiled all of the episodes in one place with a fun new video showing off three seconds of each episode back to back. This shows off how wild each of these jokes can be out of context (which is saying a lot considering how wild the original context already is), and is a fun way to track the progress of the series as fans currently wait to see what’s next in the sixth season. You can check out the video from Adult Swim below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rick and Morty fans are currently waiting to see Season 6 of the series, but unfortunately a release date or window has yet to be set for the new episodes as of this writing. Work on the sixth season (as well as the seventh) has already kicked in high gear, so thankfully it means that the long wait between seasons of the series is most likely a thing of the past just as it was between the fourth and fifth season of the series. But if you’re wanting to catch up, there are some ways to get a fix for now.

The first four seasons of Rick and Morty are now streaming on HBO Max (with the fifth has yet to set a release date), and there are several shorts that are now available to check out that give the series a dose of anime flavor. Here’s the current collection of anime shorts if you wanted to see them for yourself:

What do you think of this Rick and Morty compilation? What have been your favorite episodes in the series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!