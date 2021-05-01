Rick and Morty Debuts Killer New Video Game Inspired Short

Rick and Morty has debuted a killer new animated short on Adult Swim! Following the end of the fan favorite series' run last year, fans have been eagerly waiting to see when it would be returning for the fifth season of the series. Thankfully, it was confirmed not long ago that the series would be returning much sooner than many fans had expected! Rick and Morty will be officially returning for its fifth season this June, and Adult Swim has celebrated the upcoming return with a special marathon highlighting the fourth season's episodes.

While this was already fun on its own, one of the biggest draws of this Season 4 marathon was a brand new animated short from artist Paul Robertson titled "Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine." This new short takes Rick and Morty's world into a fun blend of 8-bit animation and the kind of wacky situations you'd expect from the series with a full beat-em-up inspired brawler. Check it out in the video above!

How many references did you catch? Watch all 16 minutes of @probzz Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine on YouTube: https://t.co/2obRrKpzVb pic.twitter.com/6faBKPfAFU — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) May 1, 2021

Robertson has worked with Adult Swim in the past on the slick Super Dino Boys shorts that once aired on the network, and there's a good chance animation fans have seen Robertson's touch in other notable projects as well such as Gravity Falls, The Simpsons, Amphibia, and of course, Rick and Morty. As one would expect from the previous works, "Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine" has all the quality and wildness you would expect.

As for Rick and Morty's full return to Adult Swim, the series has confirmed it will be returning to the network with Season 5 on June 20th. It has yet to be revealed just how many episodes the season will be returning with (and whether or not it will be split into two batches of five episodes just as with the fourth season), but given the much shorter wait time between seasons it's certainly a big occasion either way.

Like seasons past, it's totally difficult to predict what's to come with the new episodes but the first trailer for the new season teased all sorts of fun adventures taking on different pop culture worlds such as Voltron and more.