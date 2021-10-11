Rick and Morty Debuts Spooky New Anime for Halloween

Rick and Morty has debuted a spooky new anime short to celebrate the Halloween season! Adult Swim partnered up with the upcoming release of Halloween Kills for a special promotional effort that resulted in a brand new anime short for Rick and Morty. This follows up the many new anime shorts we have seen from the franchise since they kicked off with “Samurai & Shogun” back in Spring of 2020 as part of special collaborations between Adult Swim and prominent anime creators and directors. But this time it’s gotten a spooky new edge for the holiday.

The newest anime short is the perfect fit for Halloween as it sees Rick and Morty pulled into a surprising new fight when the two of them have to head to Japan in order to find parts for a specialized toaster. Titled “The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara,” Adult Swim describes the newest short as such, “Rick plans to build the ultimate AI toaster; things take a strange turn when he and Morty are forced to travel to Akihabara for spare parts.” You can check out the newest Rick and Morty short from Adult Swim below:

Season 5 of Rick and Morty wrapped its final episodes earlier this Summer, and work on Season 6 and 7 are already well underway. While there has yet to be any word on a potential release date for the next season as of yet, these anime shorts are going to be a great way to keep the hype for the franchise alive as fans anxiously await the full new episodes. Thankfully, Adult Swim has already confirmed there are plans in place to continue these anime shorts with new collaborations with other creators.

If you wanted to go back and check out all of these extras, the current line up of Rick and Morty shorts (both anime and not) currently include the following:

How have you feel about these Rick and Morty shorts so far? What kind of anime would you want to see from the franchise next? Are you excited to see what’s coming from the next season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!