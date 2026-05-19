Rick & Morty Movie Finally Happening After Years of Talk, According to New Report

Adult Swim’s Rick & Morty is about to dive into its ninth season later this month, continuing the wild adventures of the Smith family as the Cartoon Network original shows no signs of slowing down. With the series already confirmed for at least twelve seasons, many animation enthusiasts have wondered if the show will only stay on the small screen. According to a new report, it seems that Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith might be making their way to the big screen as a new movie might be added to Adult Swim’s ever-expanding resume.

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According to the outlet The Insneider, a Rick & Morty movie is coming together following years of back and forth to make this project a reality. Specifically, series director Jacob Hair has reportedly been in discussions with Warner Bros about finally creating a film that would take place within the Adult Swim universe. While not set in stone, Hair would make sense to helm the project as he has brought some of the biggest Rick & Morty episodes to life. Specifically, installments such as “The Vat of Acid Episode,” “Rickmurai Jack,” “Night Family,” “Unmortricken,” and “Valkyrick” from seasons four through eight were directed by Hair. Considering that a Rick & Morty movie has long been discussed by creators of the Cartoon Network juggernaut, it makes sense to capitalize on the franchise as it continues to make waves.

The History of The Rick & Morty Movie

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A Rick & Morty movie is something that has been discussed in the past, specifically thanks to series co-creator Dan Harmon. While Harmon has also worked on the likes of Community and the upcoming live-action adaptation of One-Punch Man, the creator did hint at what he would like to see from the possible Smith family-focused film. Rather than creating a theatrical entry that would change the Adult Swim universe, Harmon wanted a movie that would act as something akin to a longer episode of the series. In a 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dan laid out his hopes for a future film.

“My philosophy would be to just take a Rick and Morty adventure, and spend a bunch of extra money on it and make it 90 minutes long. Not to try to earn its feature status by virtue of canonical dramatic tone shifts or anything like that, but rather to just make it a super badass episode of Rick and Morty.” On top of this quote, Harmon also mentioned that none other than Man of Steel and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder would like to take a crack at this potential project, “He was totally a super fan and was just like, ‘Is there any way I can help get that movie started by using my Snyder-ness? So, the Rick and Morty movie is coming as soon as Zack Snyder gets back from his vacation, because I want to start with a Snyder cut of that movie, and then I want to do the director’s cut of a Snyder cut release, so we can just have a six-hour Rick and Morty movie, and three hours of it is in black and white.”

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