Zack Snyder Pushed for Dan Harmon to Make a Rick and Morty Movie

Rick And Morty is looking to release its seventh season on Adult Swim later this fall, with more seasons confirmed to be in the works for the Cartoon Network juggernaut. Despite the Smith Family's success, Warner Bros hasn't pulled the trigger on creating a feature-length Rick And Morty movie, though it seems that might change in the future. While Dan Harmon has stated that he would be interested in bringing the Smiths to the silver screen, none other than Zack Snyder was beyond keen to see the Adult Swim property get its own movie.

A Rick And Morty movie wouldn't be the first time that the Adult Swim pair has been in theaters. In Space Jam: A New Legacy, Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith were humorously included in the film's run time, finding themselves unable to wrap their minds around the Tasmanian Devil.

(Photo: Getty & Warner Bros)

How Zack Snyder Almost Made A Rick And Morty Movie Happen

Harmon, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, discussed how Zack Snyder actually approached him to create a Rick And Morty movie, "He was totally a super fan and was just like, 'Is there any way I can help get that movie started by using my Snyder-ness? So, the Rick and Morty movie is coming as soon as Zack Snyder gets back from his vacation, because I want to start with a Snyder cut of that movie and then I want to do the director's cut of a Snyder cut release, so we can just have a six-hour Rick and Morty movie and three hours of it is in black and white."

Harmon then went into detail as to what a Rick And Morty film would look like and how it would act as a regular episode but with far more resources at its disposal, "My philosophy would be to just take a Rick and Morty adventure, and spend a bunch of extra money on it and make it 90 minutes long. Not to try to earn its feature status by virtue of canonical dramatic tone shifts or anything like that, but rather to just make it a super badass episode of Rick and Morty."

What would you love to see in a Rick And Morty movie? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Smith Family.

Via THR