Rick and Morty Makes Big Change Before Season 9 Premiere

We are only weeks away from the long-awaited return of one of Adult Swim’s biggest animated originals, as Rick and Morty will finally begin its ninth season. Set to debut on May 24th on Cartoon Network, the programming block has made a big change to a particular aspect of the series when it comes to streaming. Typically, the Smith family hasn’t held the same schedule as many of its Adult Swim cohorts, but luckily, the streaming release is making a big change from what was previously announced, meaning that viewers won’t be waiting as long to catch season nine on streaming services.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Originally, Rick and Morty’s ninth season was scheduled to begin streaming on August 31st, meaning that many would have to wait some time before catching the season in its entirety. Luckily, this date has been changed as Adult Swim has announced that both Hulu and HBO Max will stream new episodes of the series on June 15th, months before it was originally announced. While the story of the upcoming episodes remains mostly a mystery, here’s how Cartoon Network described the return of one of its biggest animated originals: “Rick and Morty is back, baby! Season Nine is all certified bangers. No AI slop! Just Grade A organic slop, made by real humans with real human traits like back hair and cysts. Please watch, or we’ll have neglected our families for nothing.”

The Smith Family is Undefeated

Adult Swim

In anticipation of Rick and Morty’s ninth season landing on Cartoon Network, HBO Max, and Hulu this summer, Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen shared his thoughts on the upcoming comeback, “I know it’s my job to say that this show just keeps topping itself, but it also has the benefit of being true. It’s kind of scary what this show unit is doing season over season—just pouring an absurd amount of talent and brilliance into these episodes. From the first frame, you’re going to see great high‑concept insanity with some of the best character writing ever done. Again, it’s my job to say that, but it’s also true.”

While the story behind the ninth season remains a mystery for the most part, Adult Swim has released the titles for the upcoming episodes beginning later this month. Specifically, the episode titles include:

There’s Something About Morty

Rick Days, Seven Nights

Rick Fu Hustle

A Ricker Runs Through It

Jer Bud

Erickerhead

Mortgully: The Last Rickforest

Rickuiem Mort a Dream

Salute Your Morts

Field of Dreams

For those scared that the end might be nigh for the Smith family, worry not, as Adult Swim still has plenty more episodes confirmed. Rick and Morty has already been renewed for twelve seasons in total, meaning that the animated original still has major gas in the tank. Considering that the series has been more than willing to explore the multiverse, anything can happen, and most likely will.

What do you think of Rick and Morty’s streaming news? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Press Release