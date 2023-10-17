The Seven Deadly Sins Shares New Poster for The Four Knights of The Apocalypse

It's hard to deny that anime has become a big market for streaming services in North America. While Crunchyroll might be one of the premiere spots for checking out new series, many other streaming services are attempting to be competitive in the anime market with originals and exclusives of their own. One of the biggest anime franchises for Netflix is easily The Seven Deadly Sins, and with the sequel, Four Knights of The Apocalypse, set to arrive soon, the streaming service has dropped a new poster to up the hype.

Earlier this year, Netflix dropped the second film in The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh series that focused on the offspring of the original stars of the anime franchise, Meliodas and Elizabeth. With the upcoming Four Knights of the Apocalypse, the universe will continue by following entirely new characters who were brought to life by franchise creator Nakaba Suzuki. The story of Percival and his cohorts only began in 2021 via its manga series, but the franchise wasted little time in bringing their story to life. Two episodes of the new anime have already aired in Japan and Netflix is promising that the series will arrive on its platform "soon".

The Four Knights Are Coming

Percival and his fellow Knights are prophesized to bring about the end of the world, setting them on a quest where they will need to get to the bottom of the prophecy. Of course, the world isn't exactly thrilled with these potential harbingers of destruction, setting some unique challenges for the anime stars.

(Photo: Netflix)

If you want to learn more about this Seven Deadly Sins' sequel, here's how the franchise describes the new story that will continue the anime universe, "In the world of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, Percival has always lived with his grandfather on the idyllic, remote God's Finger. And though Percival loves the simple life, he longs for adventure. That is, until adventure comes knocking at his door, tearing away everything he's ever known and leaving him alone in the world. Now Percival has no choice but to go out into the world and see what it holds...after all, it's his destiny!"

Do you think that the Four Knights of the Apocalypse will live up to their predecessors? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Seven Deadly Sins.

Via Netflix Anime