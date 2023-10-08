The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Opening, Ending Released

The Seven Deadly Sins has returned to screens with a new sequel anime series, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse has released its opening and ending theme sequences with its first episode! The Fall 2023 anime schedule is now in full gear as fans are starting to see more of the new wave of anime coming our way, and The Seven Deadly Sins' sequel anime series is one of the big franchises now airing its new episodes. While the sequel has yet to be licensed outside of Japan, fans can get a taste of the new series with its first episode now out.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is now airing as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule in Japan, and with the first episode fans overseas got to see its new opening and ending. Luckily creditless versions have been released online with the opening theme titled "UP TO ME!" as performed by Little Glee Monster, and you can check it out in the video above. The ending theme is titled "Friends Are For" as performed by MOONCHILD, and you can check it out below.

What to Know About Four Knights of the Apocalypse

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is now airing its new episodes in Japan, but has yet to confirm any international release plans as of the time of this writing. Maki Odaira will be directing the sequel anime for Telecom Animation Film with a voice cast including Shou Komura as Percival, Akio Otsuka as Varghese, Kikunosuke Toya as Donny, Aino Shimada as Nasiens, Kanna Nakamura as Anghalad, Kouki Uchiyama as Shin, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Ironside, Rikiya Koyama as Pellegarde, and Sachi Kokuryu as Arthur Pendragon.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse's sequel anime is teased as such, "Dive into an endless world, into a great destiny...Sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins! A story 16 years after the 'Holy War'! Percival is a kind-hearted boy who lives with his grandfather in a remote area called 'God's Finger.' However, the world did not allow such peace. An encounter with a mysterious knight changes their fate and reveals a shocking secret. The boy sets out on an endless journey. You can enjoy it even if you know The Seven Deadly Sins or not! The world's long-awaited exciting adventure fantasy!"

What do you think of the opening and ending for The Seven Deadly Sins sequel anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!