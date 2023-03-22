New Rurouni Kenshin Anime Shares Poster, Release Window

If you have been missing Rurouni Kenshin, you might want to sit down. Some time ago, we learned the Rurouni Kenshin anime was working on a comeback, but few details about the long-awaited reboot have gone live since. That all changed today as a poster for the new Rurouni Kenshin anime has been released, and it confirms the show is dropping this year.

As you can see below, the poster for Rurouni Kenshin was released by Liden Films. The studio is the one producing the new TV show with director Hideyo Yamamoto. According to the team, the Rurouni Kenshin anime is slated to debut in July 2023, so fans can look forward to this revival dropping in a matter of months.

According to the Liden Films team, Rurouni Kenshin will adapt the original manga series by Nobuhiro Watsuki. The creator was asked to supervise the anime's character designs and overall scenario. As for its cast, the new Rurouni Kenshin anime will star Soma Saito as Kenshin himself who replaces Mayo Suzukaze. Rei Takahashi will voice Kamiya rather than Miki Fujitani, and other stars like Taku Yashiro and Makoto Koichi will be joining in on the anime.

Of course, manga lovers are eager to see what this Rurouni Kenshin adaptation will do once it is live, but others are less than thrilled. In fact, some fans are outright upset by the adaptation given its involvement with Watsuki. The artist's reputation was set aflame in November 2017 as reports from Japan confirmed Watsuki was being charged with possessing child pornography. Authorities say they found DVDs containing illicit footage in Watsuki's Tokyo office and went on to raid the artist's home. Ultimately, the creator of Rurouni Kenshin was fined less than $2,000 USD for the offense. During the case, Shonen Jump halted the publication of Rurouni Kenshin: The Hokkaido Arc, but the series resumed in June 2018.

Want to know more about Rurouni Kenshin? Don't fret! You can watch the original Rurouni Kenshin anime on Hulu or Crunchyroll right now. So if you want more info, you can read the manga's official synopsis below:

"Himura Battōsai was once an assassin of ferocious power during the violent upheaval of the Bakumatsu era. But as the Meiji Restoration heals the wounds of civil war, Battōsai takes up a new name and a new calling. As Himura Kenshin, he fights only to protect the honor of those in need."

