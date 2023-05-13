Rurouni Kenshin's New Anime Reveals Its Release Date

The story of the Battosai is one that has been a part of the anime medium since Rurouni Kenshin first debuted via Shonen Jump in 1994. Over the years, the series has received a number of anime adaptations, with the live-action feature-length films thought of as some of the best examples of live-action anime movies done right. Later this summer, the animation studio, Liden Films, is taking another crack at the wandering samurai via a rebooted series and has confirmed when fans can expect Kenshin to make his grand return.

While the new anime series will follow some familiar territory, it's clear that Liden Films is making some changes not just with the animation style, but with the cast that will be bringing Kenshin and his friends to life. Throughout Rurouni Kenshin's history, the part has mostly been played by voice actor Mayo Suzukaze, with the actor even portraying the part fairly recently thanks to 2019's Jump Force. However, the reboot will now see voice actor Sōma Saitō taking on the role as Kenshin's allies and enemies will also be receiving some new actors helping to breathe new life into them.

Rurouni Kenshin: A Battosai Summer

Fans can expect the new story following the man-slayer to arrive on July 6th in Japan. As can be seen from the newest trailer, it's clear that this reboot of Rurouni Kenshin will kick things off in a similar fashion as its predecessors. Liden Films might be best known for its work on Tokyo Revengers and Call of The Night, so many anime fans are crossing their fingers that they'll do justice to the beloved franchise.

Of course, there remains controversy surrounding the franchise thanks to the actions of Kenshin's creator. Creator Nobuhiro Watsuki was charged with possessing child pornography in Japan, causing many former fans to swear off the series moving forward. The manga has continued via the "Hokkaido Arc" to this day.

If you haven't had the opportunity to follow the story of the Battosai, the original Rurouni Kenshin anime adaptation is available to stream on both Crunchyroll and Hulu. The official description of the original manga reads as such, "Himura Battōsai was once an assassin of ferocious power during the violent upheaval of the Bakumatsu era. But as the Meiji Restoration heals the wounds of civil war, Battōsai takes up a new name and a new calling. As Himura Kenshin, he fights only to protect the honor of those in need."