Rurouni Kenshin's Next Movie Drops Slew of New Stills

Rurouni Kenshin's live-action adaptations have been some of the best movies to adapt anime source material, created by Warner Bros Entertainment, and the final films of the series have released brand new images to prep fans for the arrival of the Battosai. With the final two films of the franchise titled Rurouni Kenshin: The Final and Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning, fans of the wandering samurai are anxious to see how the adaptations will handle the "Jinchu Arc" wherein Kenshin has to learn how to battle against enemies without the benefit of his sight.

In the past few years, Rurouni Kenshin has been a controversial topic thanks in part to the creator of the franchise, Nobuhiro Watsuki, being arrested for the possession of child pornography. The anime creator had to pay a fine for the crime but did not see jail time, and while the franchise has not continued with any new anime projects, the launch of these two films, as well as the inclusion of Kenshin in the video game Jump Force and other mangakas recently celebrating the creator's work, has gained ire, understandably so, from the anime community at large.

The Official Twitter Account for the live-action Rurouni Kenshin movies shared a number of new images from the final two films of The Final and The Beginning that are looking to bring a close to this adaptation of the Battosai:

Will you be checking out the final two films of the live-action Rurouni Kenshin series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the samurai.