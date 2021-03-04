Rurouni Kenshin's Next Movie Drops Slew of New Stills
Rurouni Kenshin's live-action adaptations have been some of the best movies to adapt anime source material, created by Warner Bros Entertainment, and the final films of the series have released brand new images to prep fans for the arrival of the Battosai. With the final two films of the franchise titled Rurouni Kenshin: The Final and Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning, fans of the wandering samurai are anxious to see how the adaptations will handle the "Jinchu Arc" wherein Kenshin has to learn how to battle against enemies without the benefit of his sight.
In the past few years, Rurouni Kenshin has been a controversial topic thanks in part to the creator of the franchise, Nobuhiro Watsuki, being arrested for the possession of child pornography. The anime creator had to pay a fine for the crime but did not see jail time, and while the franchise has not continued with any new anime projects, the launch of these two films, as well as the inclusion of Kenshin in the video game Jump Force and other mangakas recently celebrating the creator's work, has gained ire, understandably so, from the anime community at large.
The Official Twitter Account for the live-action Rurouni Kenshin movies shared a number of new images from the final two films of The Final and The Beginning that are looking to bring a close to this adaptation of the Battosai:
【出演決定！】
6/4(金)公開『#るろうに剣心最終章 The Beginning』
桂小五郎役/#高橋一生 さん
沖田総司役/#村上虹郎 さん
高杉晋作役/#安藤政信 さん
動乱の幕末―— 映画『るろうに剣心 最終章』公式アカウント (@ruroken_movie) March 1, 2021
それぞれの信念を貫き、命を懸けて戦う3人を解禁👏ビジュアルも到着しました!! “人斬り抜刀斎”と恐れられた剣心との邂逅お楽しみに!! pic.twitter.com/cV2W9ukqRq
【剣心の生き様を写真集でも】
📚「映画 #るろうに剣心最終章 The Final/The Beginning写真集」6/4(金)発売決定！
43ヵ所以上7か月に及んだ撮影に迫る、約50万枚のスチールから厳選されたドキュメント写真集！リハーサルなど舞台裏の姿も収録した、まさに映画の集大成ともいえる一冊になっています✨ pic.twitter.com/fEy40IS23C— 映画『るろうに剣心 最終章』公式アカウント (@ruroken_movie) March 2, 2021
Will you be checking out the final two films of the live-action Rurouni Kenshin series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the samurai.