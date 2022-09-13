RWBY: Ice Queendom Sets English Dub Release Date With New Trailer

RWBY: Ice Queendom will soon be rounding out its anime debut together with the final weeks of the Summer 2022 anime schedule as it cools down, but soon fans will be able to check out the English dub release as a date has been set for the anime with a new trailer! RWBY made its official anime adaptation premiere earlier this Summer and offered up a whole new take on the original animated series originally crafted by Monty Oum. But while many fans loved seeing this new makeover for their favorites, many more were waiting to hear the original cast take on their characters.

Thankfully it won't be too much longer as RWBY: Ice Queendom has confirmed that the English dub release of the series will be kicking off on September 25th. Premiering on both Rooster Teeth FIRST and Crunchyroll, RWBY: Ice Queendom's dub will be releasing every Sunday from that point on. Better yet, the original English voice cast for the series will be reprising their respective roles for the anime and you can check out how that all works out below with the newest trailer for the series:

The returning English dub cast members for RWBY: Ice Queendom include the likes of Lindsay Jones as Ruby Rose, Kara Eberle as Weiss Schnee, Arryn Zech as Blake Belladonna, Barbara Dunkelman as Yang Xiao Long, Miles Luna as Jaune Arc, Samantha Ireland as Nora Valkyrie, Jen Brown as Pyrrha Nikos, and Neath Oum as Lie Ren. If you wanted an idea of what to expect from the series, RWBY: Ice Queendom is officially described as such:

In the world of Remnant, a place where science and fairy tales coexist, human civilization is plagued by deadly monsters known as the Grimm. For a time, victory by the Grimm seemed all but certain, if not for the heroism of those sworn to protect humanity -- Huntsmen and Huntresses. These warriors are trained and assembled into teams at schools like Beacon Academy, where Ruby meets Weiss and Blake -- forming Team RWBY along with Ruby's sister, Yang. While team RWBY studies to become the greatest Huntresses the world of Remnant has ever known, they are faced with a horrifying threat...

Are you excited to check out RWBY: Ice Queendom's English dub release soon? What have been your favorite moments from the new anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!