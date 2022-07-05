RWBY: Ice Queendom Confirms Episode Count

RWBY has finally made its full anime debut as part of the incredibly packed Summer 2022 anime schedule, and the series has confirmed how many episodes RWBY: Ice Queendom will be sticking around for with its new premiere. Rooster Teeth's original animated series is gearing up for the ninth volume of its run, but fans looking for new material from the franchise are able to get a whole new look at the series with its first full foray into the world of anime. With the Summer as competitive as it is this year, there's a lot fans are hoping to see from this new adaptation.

RWBY: Ice Queendom originally premiered its first three episodes early as part of a special event before the anime made its official Summer premiere, and now with the series kicking off its full schedule, fans have been made aware of just how long it will be sticking around for with its first order. According to the series' official Twitter and website, RWBY: Ice Queendom will be running for 12 episodes as sold in a single Blu-ray and DVD release overseas. This means it will be sticking around for a single cour for its first anime outing.

It's far too early to tell whether or not RWBY: Ice Queendom will be getting a second season, nor what its plans are for its international home media releases, but 12 episodes makes for a solid cour experience. Given that the original series has gone on for so long, there's plenty of material to adapt for future seasons if the desire is there. If you wanted to check out RWBY: Ice Queendom as it airs this Summer, you can find it streaming with Rooster Teeth FIRST and Crunchyroll. They officially describe the new series as such:

"In the world of Remnant, a place where science and fairy tales coexist, human civilization is plagued by deadly monsters known as the Grimm. For a time, victory by the Grimm seemed all but certain, if not for the heroism of those sworn to protect humanity -- Huntsmen and Huntresses. These warriors are trained and assembled into teams at schools like Beacon Academy, where Ruby meets Weiss and Blake -- forming Team RWBY along with Ruby's sister, Yang. While team RWBY studies to become the greatest Huntresses the world of Remnant has ever known, they are faced with a horrifying threat..."

