RWBY: Ice Queendom Celebrates Early Premiere With New Trailer

RWBY has made the full jump to anime ahead of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, and the series is celebrating its early premiere with a new trailer hyping up of what else to expect in RWBY: Ice Queendom. Rooster Teeth's long running original anime series took fans by surprise when it was announced that the studio teamed up with Bandai Namco Arts and Studio SHAFT (the studio behind Puella Magi Madoka Magica) for a fully anime take on the franchise. Although it will be officially running this Summer, fans actually got to see the series early with a special premiere of the series' first few episodes.

RWBY: Ice Queendom will be kicking off beginning on July 3rd, but if you're curious about how the series begins the first three episodes have been launched early ahead of their originally scheduled debut. To not only let fans know that the episodes are out there, but to tease what will be happening after these first few episodes, RWBY: Ice Queendom has launched a tense new trailer showing off how more of the series comes out in anime. You can check it out below:

Originally created by Monty Oum, RWBY: Ice Queendom will feature Studio Shaft's Gen Urobuchi on the animation concept (with the studio itself animating the project), and Tow Ubukata as scriptwriter. The series will feature a returning English and Japanese cast too, but as for what to expect from the rest of the series when the new episodes kick off later in July, Rooster Teeth and Bandai Namco Arts officially describe RWBY: Ice Queendom as such:

"In the world of Remnant, a place where science and fairy tales coexist, human civilization is plagued by deadly monsters known as the Grimm. For a time, victory by the Grimm seemed all but certain, if not for the heroism of those sworn to protect humanity -- Huntsmen and Huntresses. These warriors are trained and assembled into teams at schools like Beacon Academy, where Ruby meets Weiss and Blake -- forming Team RWBY along with Ruby's sister, Yang. While team RWBY studies to become the greatest Huntresses the world of Remnant has ever known, they are faced with a horrifying threat..."

Have you checked out RWBY: Ice Queendom's first three episodes? How are you liking the anime take on the franchise so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!