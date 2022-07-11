RWBY: Ice Queendom Releases Opening: Watch

RWBY has officially made its anime adaptation debut as part of the jam packed Summer 2022 anime schedule, and with its latest episode has fully released its opening theme sequence for RWBY: Ice Queendom! The anime adaptation for Rooster Teeth's original animated series has been one of the more curious premieres of the Summer overall, and fans have begun to see how the original series' events are translating into this new kind of medium. With the second episode of this new anime series, fans got more of a look at its full production for the season moving forward over the next few months.

Although it had originally released its first three episodes as part of a special event before its full premiere, RWBY: Ice Queendom has begun to launch its first few episodes with the full production of the series. This means that the second episode finally gave fans a full look at the official opening theme sequence. The opening theme titled "Beyond Selves," as performed by Void_Chords featuring L. features some cool teases from much of the action for the rest of the series. You can check it out below as spotted by @Seasonal_OPs on Twitter:

If you wanted to check out RWBY: Ice Queendom as it airs this Summer, you can find it streaming with Rooster Teeth FIRST and Crunchyroll. They officially describe the new series as such, "In the world of Remnant, a place where science and fairy tales coexist, human civilization is plagued by deadly monsters known as the Grimm. For a time, victory by the Grimm seemed all but certain, if not for the heroism of those sworn to protect humanity -- Huntsmen and Huntresses. These warriors are trained and assembled into teams at schools like Beacon Academy, where Ruby meets Weiss and Blake -- forming Team RWBY along with Ruby's sister, Yang. While team RWBY studies to become the greatest Huntresses the world of Remnant has ever known, they are faced with a horrifying threat..."

The series is scheduled to run for 12 episodes for its big anime debut, so fans can rest easy knowing there's a full Summer ahead to enjoy. How do you like RWBY: Ice Queendom's opening theme sequence? What are you hoping to see from the rest of the anime series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!