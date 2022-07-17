RWBY: Ice Queendom Releases New Trailer and Poster

RWBY is now making its way through its official anime debut as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule so far, and RWBY: Ice Queendom is getting ready for an intense new arc with a new trailer and poster teasing the next episodes of the series! With the first three episodes of Rooster Teeth's first official anime series premiering during a special event before the Summer actually began, many fans have already been tuned into the first few weeks of the new series so far. But it's now getting ready for its truly new episodes with some major shake ups already being teased.

The newest trailer and poster for RWBY: Ice Queendom are teasing an entirely original story for the franchise featuring Weiss' Nightmare, and it teases some brand new looks and situations for each of the characters fans got to see in action with the original animated series. So even if fans noticed some of the similarities between the anime series and the original animated series, it seems like Ice Queendom will be branching out in its own way very soon. You can check out the newest trailer and poster for RWBY: Ice Queendom below:

"RWBY Ice Queendom"

Latest KV has been released! 🎉



Anime original development

We released a new key visual ✨



In the dream world of Grim "Nightmare"

Weiss has been captured.#RWBY pic.twitter.com/QmbXkAIAvt — "RWBY Ice Queendom" Official (@TeamRWBYPrj_en) July 17, 2022

If you wanted to check out RWBY: Ice Queendom as it airs this Summer, you can find it streaming with Rooster Teeth FIRST and Crunchyroll. They officially describe the new series as such, "In the world of Remnant, a place where science and fairy tales coexist, human civilization is plagued by deadly monsters known as the Grimm. For a time, victory by the Grimm seemed all but certain, if not for the heroism of those sworn to protect humanity -- Huntsmen and Huntresses. These warriors are trained and assembled into teams at schools like Beacon Academy, where Ruby meets Weiss and Blake -- forming Team RWBY along with Ruby's sister, Yang. While team RWBY studies to become the greatest Huntresses the world of Remnant has ever known, they are faced with a horrifying threat..."

This all kicks off with the fourth episode, so now it's the time to tune in! How are you liking RWBY: Ice Queendom's episodes so far? Are you excited to see the anime exploring more of an original story with its next episodes?