Sailor Moon Announces New 2020 Films

Sailor Moon is back and ready to go in on a new intergalactic adventure. With Luna by her side, Serena is preparing to hit up theaters again for a new film, and this magical announcement has got fans feeling empowered in a big way.

Over in Japan, a rather big announcement about Sailor Moon was just made. It turns out the franchise will be getting a brand-new film in 2020 featuring all your favorite Sailor Scouts.

The film, which is titled Sailor Moon Eternal, is set to debut in 2020. No firm release date has been set for the project, but fans do know a bit about its release. The movie will come in two parts, so fans can expect not one but two movies to likely join the franchise next year.

As for what the film is about, well — that kind of information is still classified. Sailor Moon Eternals did put out a teaser trailer and poster to hype fans about the release. The latter stars both Sailor Moon and Chibi Moon in all their costumed glory. As for the promo video, it shows all of the Sailor Scouts including Chibi Moon in their newly redesigned uniforms. In fact, it looks like these designs are even more in line with creator Naoko Takeuchi’s original artwork, so fans are eager to see what this shojo comeback will have in store for them.

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world.