Sailor Moon: Marvel Fans Spot Chibi Moon's Comic Counterpart

Chibi Moon has found her Marvel Comics counterpart as anime fans have spotted some striking similarities with one of the X-Men's most confusing characters.

Sailor Moon remains one of the most popular anime franchises of all time, bringing the Sailor Scout to the forefront and receiving quite a few anime projects as a result. In Usagi's journey to protect the Earth from celestial threats, she encountered many allies to help her achieve her dreams, including Chibiusa Tsukino, aka Sailor Chibi Moon. In a hilarious comparison, anime fans think that they've found a character in Marvel's roster who fits the bill for Chibi Moon's North American doppelganger.

Marvel's Cable has a backstory that is quite tricky to decipher from the original X-Men comics. Born of Scott Summers and Madelyne Pryor, Nathan Summers was infected with a techno-virus that forced him to travel into the future to find a cure. While Nathan would eventually return to the present, he would do so as a much older man, older than both of his parents and becoming a full-fledged X-Man. Taking the name of Cable, the mutant telepath remains a big part of the franchise to this day, even recently appearing in the runaway hit on Disney+, X-Men '97. In a hilarious comparison with Chibiusa's time-traveling past, the two unlikely characters have a lot in common.

Is Cable a Sailor Scout?

Thanks to the two fictional characters travelling into the past, anime and Marvel fans alike have deemed that Chibi Moon and Cable share some similarities. While some online believe that Chibiusa might be closer to the X-Men's Bishop, there's an argument to be made when it cames to her similarities to Nathan Summers. With X-Men '97 setting the stage for Cable to have a big role in the animated show's future, perhaps we'll see more anime comparisons to the son of Cyclops.

corporate wants you to spot the difference between these images pic.twitter.com/eoEd1riE2P — Sailor Moon Fan Club ✨️💖🌙 (@mooniesclub) April 16, 2024

If you want to watch the original anime that started it all, Sailor Moon's first anime series is available on Hulu. Here's how Viz Media describes the series that remains a major player in the anime world to this day, "Sailor Moon and her Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation."

Do you see some similarities between Chibi Sailor Moon and Cable? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on the Sailor Scouts and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Sailor Moon.