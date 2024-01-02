Burn the Witch Sneaks In Sailor Moon Easter Egg

Burn the Witch has finally come back with a new anime adaptation, and it added to the fun by sneaking in a shout out to another famous anime, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon! Bleach series creator Tite Kubo returned to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with a brand new one-shot that introduced a new world where witches fought against dragons. This one-shot was such a hit that Shueisha brought Kubo back for a four chapter limited series fleshing out the idea even further, and this limited series got a full feature film anime adaptation that released at the same time.

Burn the Witch has come back to screens with a new anime special adapting Kubo's original one-shot, so Burn the Witch 0.8 serves as a prequel to the events of that first anime movie. This new anime not only shows off more of Ninny and Noel before the events of the first movie, but also sneaks in some fun shout outs to other big franchises as well. One of those fun Easter Eggs is a reference to the Sailor Moon anime theme song as it plays as Noel's ringtone for Ninny.

Noel has the Dragon ball theme song when Billy Banx Jr. calls her..Noel ALSO has the Sailor moon theme song as her ringtone for ninny!?! I’m in love❤️❤️



I love Burn The Witch❤️ pic.twitter.com/wNEmZmzfBu — 黒 Soul 🌹世界 CW: Monster (@sakasamaszn) December 29, 2023

How to Watch Burn the Witch 0.8

Burn the Witch 0.8 adapts the one-shot set before Tite Kubo's official four chapter limited series, and you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. It features Tatsuro Kawano returning from the first anime to direct the new project for Studio Colorido. It runs for a single episode's length, and has a returning voice cast of Asami Tano as Ninny Spangcole, Yuina Yamada as Noel Niihashi, Shimba Tsuchiya as Balgo Parks, Hiroaki Hirata as Chief, and Rie Hikisaka as Osushi-chan. If you wanted to check out the original Burn the Witch manga instead, you can find all of the current chapters now available to read with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

The first Burn the Witch anime movie is broken up into three episodes for its international release, and is available to stream with Crunchyroll. They hype Burn the Witch as such, "Historically 72% of all the deaths in London are related to dragons, fantastical beings invisible to the majority of the people. While unknown to most, some people have been standing up to these dragons. Only inhabitants of Reverse London who live in the hidden 'reverse' side of London can see the dragons. The protagonists of the story are witch duo Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. They are protection agents for Wing Bind. Their mission is to protect and manage the dragons within London on behalf of the people."

