Sailor Moon Creator Unveils New Princess Serenity Portrait

Sailor Moon is an institution in the world of anime. When it comes to top-tier series, few series can live up to the legacy set by Usagi Tsukino. Creator Naomi Takeuchi has spent much of her career honing Sailor Moon's legacy along with the rest of her Sailor Scouts. And now, the artist is putting renewed focus on Usagi's past with a special sketch of Princess Serenity.

As you can see below, Takeuchi posted new artwork of Princess Serenity. The gorgeous color illustration puts the heroine in her iconic white dress, and her blonde hair is pulled into twin tails. With her scepter in hand, Princess Serenity looks ready for a day in court. Obviously, this shot looks at Princess Serenity's life well before the Moon's destruction.

Of course, Sailor Moon fans are loving this special peek at Princess Serenity. The character has been around for decades, and while the princess is closely tied to Usagi, she has never gotten the full spotlight she deserves. This makes Takeuchi's tribute this week all the more welcomed, so Princes Serenity fans better send in their thanks.

As you can imagine, any new art by Takeuchi is embraced by fans, and she has been on a roll as of late. Last year, the artist teamed up with Vogue to release a slew of new artwork for a special feature. Takeuchi also tapped into Sailor Moon for a recent collaboration with Jennie, one of the K-pop superstars behind BlackPink. So as we move through 2024, let's hope Takeuchi keeps up the good work with more tributes.

Want to know more about Sailor Moon? You can read Takeuchi's hit manga courtesy of Viz Media. So for more information on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Usagi Tsukino is a cheerful schoolgirl who often finds herself in unwanted trouble. One day, she saves a talking cat named Luna who gives Usagi a brooch that transforms her into Sailor Moon, guardian of love and justice!"

