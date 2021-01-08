Sailor Moon's New Movies Announce Netflix Debut With Trailer

Sailor Moon announced its two new movies will be coming to Netflix with a new trailer! The Sailor Moon franchise continued its big Sailor Moon Crystal reboot series not with a new season of the anime, but with two new feature films adapting the Dream arc of Naoko Takeuchi's original manga series. A joint production between Toei Animation and Studio DEEN, this two part feature film project was officially dubbed Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie Part 1 and 2. The second film released in Japan earlier this year, so fans have been wondering when it would release in other territories.

Now that wait is over as Netflix has announced they will be streaming both Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie films globally, outside of Japan, on June 3rd. To celebrate the announcement of this big dual movie premiere outside of Japan, Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for this release that you can check out in the video above!

(Photo: Netflix / Toei Animation / Studio DEEN)

Chiaki Kon returns from the Sailor Moon Crystal anime series to direct the films for Toei Animation and Studio DEEN, and they feature original series creator Naoko Takeuchi working on the project as creative supervisor. Kazuko Tadano returns from the original Sailor Moon anime series from the 1990s to provide the character designs for Sailor Moon Eternal's two film project.

With Netflix now setting a June 3rd release date for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie Part 1 and Part 2, they officially describe the films as such, "The upcoming adventures are set in April, when the cherry blossoms are in bloom and Tokyo is in a festive mood as it celebrates the largest Total Solar Eclipse of the century. As the new moon obscures the sun and gradually dims its light, Usagi and Chibi-Usa encounter Pegasus, who is in search of the chosen Maiden who can break the seal of the Golden Crystal.

Meanwhile, a mysterious troupe called the Dead Moon Circus appears in town who’s nefarious plan is to scatter the nightmare incarnations known as Lemures, seize the ‘Legendary Silver Crystal,’ rule over the moon and the earth, and eventually dominate the entire universe…"

