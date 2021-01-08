Sailor Moon’s New Movies Hype Netflix Release With New Trailer and Poster

✖

Sailor Moon Eternal released its second film earlier this year in Japan, bringing to a close the latest adventure of the Sailor Scouts, and fans of the Shoujo anime won't have to wait long to see the films for themselves as the streaming service Netflix is set to release them this June. The original creator of the franchise, Naoko Takeuchi, was brought onto the project as a creative director, showing that the films were certainly in good hands throughout the process of their creation.

Sailor Moon first hit the scene as a manga in 1991, subsequently getting an anime adaptation via its television series that landed shortly after. With the original television series being joined by the likes of Sailor Moon Crystal which was released in 2014, the Shoujo franchise has received a number of movies that have thrown a number of new dangers and adventures at the Sailor Scouts. With these two new films, the Sailor Scouts will be pitted against the "Dead Moon Circus", a brand new celestial threat that just might be some of the most powerful villains that Sailor Moon and her friends have ever faced.

Netflix shared the new trailer via its Official Twitter Account, giving fans a new look at the two Sailor Moon Eternal films that will expand the roster of anime franchises that make up the streaming service's library:

On June 3rd, Beautiful dreams will be reborn eternal. PRETTY GUARDIAN SAILOR MOON ETERNAL THE MOVIE PART 1 / PART 2 streams June 3rd. pic.twitter.com/mhMXUzmhkR — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 7, 2021

The Official Description for Sailor Moon Eternal's two feature-length films that are coming to Netflix on June 3rd:

"When a dark power enshrouds earth and a dark circus troupe appears after a total solar eclipse, the scattered Sailor Guardians must reunite to bring light back into the world… ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’ was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi, the Eternal movie is directed by Chiaki Kon (‘The Way of the Househusband’, ‘Nodame Cantabile: Paris Edition & Finale’), with music by Yasuharu Takanashi (‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal’, ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal Season III’), with Kazuko Tadano (‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’, ‘Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens’) responsible for character designs and TOEI Animation / Studio DEEN for animation production."

Are you hyped for the arrival of these two Sailor Moon movies? Where would you like to see the franchise go in the future?