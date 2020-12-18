Sailor Moon Eternal Drops New Promo

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie has dropped a new promo! The Sailor Moon Crystal revival anime series will be branching off into a new set of films rather than return for a full season of the anime series. Taking on the Dream arc of Naoko Takeuchi's original manga series, Sailor Moon Eternal is a set of two films that will be releasing in theaters fairly close to one another. Tackling the events of the original series' final few arcs, the first of the Sailor Moon Eternal films has dropped a new promo ahead of its premiere in Japan.

Releasing in Japan on January 8th (with the second film hitting theaters on February 11th), Sailor Moon Eternal has dropped a new promo that you can check out in the video above. It features the new take on a theme from Momoiro Clover Z, and shows some more of the Usagi and Mamoru combo fans of the franchise love.

Sailor Moon Eternal features director Chiaki Kon, who returns from Sailor Moon Crystal's third season. Original character designer from the very first anime, Nazuko Tadano, will be returning to the franchise to provide the new character designs for this dual film project, which will also be a joint production between Toei Animation and Studio DEEN.

Original series creator Naoko Takeuchi serves as creative supervisor for the dual film Sailor Moon Eternal project, and the main voice cast from Sailor Moon Crystal will be returning as well with Kotono Mitsuishi as Usagi Tsukino (Sailor Moon), Hisako Kanemoto as Ami Mizuno (Sailor Mercury), Rina Satou as Rei Hino (Sailor Mars), Ami Koshimizu as Makoto Kino (Sailor Jupiter), Shizuka Itou as Minako Aino (Sailor Venus), and Misato Fukuen as Chibi-Usa (Sailor Chibi Moon).

New additions to the franchise for the film include the likes of Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Pegasus, Shouta Aoi as Fish's Eye, Satoshi Hino as Tiger's Eye, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Hawk's Eye, Yuko Hara as JunJun, Reina Ueda as CereCere, Sumire Morohoshi as PallaPalla, Rie Takahashi as VesVes, Naomi Watanabe as Zirconia, and Nanao as Queen Nehellenia.

Sailor Moon Eternal has yet to confirm an official release for fans outside of Japan as of this writing, but ComicBook.com will update you as soon as one is announced. What do you think of this newest look at the Sailor Moon Eternal films? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!