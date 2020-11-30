Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie Shares New Poster

✖

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon has dropped a new poster for its upcoming Eternal movie! Taking the place of a fourth season for the Sailor Moon Crystal revival series, Sailor Moon will instead be heading to theaters for the final arcs of the anime. Broken down into a two film experience, Sailor Moon Eternal's first film will be hitting Japanese theaters in January. Adapting the Dead Moon saga of Naoko Takeuchi's original Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon manga, the film will feature the returning character designer from the 1990s anime adaptation, Kazuko Tadano.

With the first Sailor Moon Eternal film releasing in Japan on January 8th (and the second hitting a month later on February 11th), the official Twitter account for the films has released a gorgeous new visual featuring Sailor Moon herself alongside the core villain for the arc, Queen Nehelenia. You can check it out below:

Chiaki Kon returns from directing Sailor Moon Crystal's third season to direct Sailor Moon Eternal for the joint production efforts of Toei Animation and Studio DEEN. Along with the returning director and character designer, the film will also feature a core returning cast of Kotono Mitsuishi as Usagi Tsukino (Sailor Moon), Hisako Kanemoto as Ami Mizuno (Sailor Mercury), Rina Satou as Rei Hino (Sailor Mars), Ami Koshimizu as Makoto Kino (Sailor Jupiter), Shizuka Itou as Minako Aino (Sailor Venus), and Misato Fukuen as Chibi-Usa (Sailor Chibi Moon).

New additions to the cast for the films include the likes of Nanao as Queen Nehellenia, Shouta Aoi as Fish Eye, Satoshi Hino as Tiger's Eye, and Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Hawk's Eye. What do you think of this newest poster for Sailor Moon Eternal? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!