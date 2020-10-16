Sailor Moon Eternal Shares New Trailer, Poster

Sailor Moon will be making its first debut in theaters in Japan in 25 years, and fans have gotten another look at the first of the upcoming Sailor Moon Eternal film projects with a new trailer and poster! Taking the place of Sailor Moon Crystal's fourth season, the Sailor Moon franchise will be adapting the Dead Moon arc of Naoko Takeuchi's original manga series into the two film Sailor Moon Eternal. Featuring the return of character designer from the 1990s anime series, Kazuko Tadano, the first of these new films is gearing up for its premiere in Japan next year.

Hitting theaters in Japan on January 8th, the first of the Sailor Moon Eternal films shared a new trailer (which you can check out in the video above) and a new poster. Featuring an intense new look at the Sailor Scouts making their return with the new film, you can find the poster from the film's official Twitter account below:

The returning cast for Sailor Moon Eternal includes Kotono Mitsuishi as Usagi Tsukino (Sailor Moon), Hisako Kanemoto as Ami Mizuno (Sailor Mercury), Rina Satou as Rei Hino (Sailor Mars), Ami Koshimizu as Makoto Kino (Sailor Jupiter), Shizuka Itou as Minako Aino (Sailor Venus), and Misato Fukuen as Chibi-Usa (Sailor Chibi Moon). New members of the cast include Nanao as Queen Nehellenia, Shouta Aoi as Fish Eye, Satoshi Hino as Tiger's Eye, and Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Hawk's Eye.

What do you think of the newest look at Sailor Moon Eternal? Were you hoping to see Sailor Moon Crystal continue with a new season instead? What are you most looking forward to seeing in these new films? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!