Sailor Moon Eternal Movie Releases New Trailer

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie has released a new trailer! Rather than return for a fourth season, the Sailor Moon Crystal revival anime series will instead be ending this new take on the anime franchise with two major new films taking on the Dead Moon arc of Naoko Takeuchi's original Sailor Moon manga series. The first film in the dual Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie film project is heading to theaters in Japan next January, and has now released a brief new trailer ahead of its upcoming release.

The newest trailer for the first film, which you can find in video above, shows the film's take on the Sailor Scout transformation. Original character designer from the 1990s anime adaptation, Kazuko Tadano, has returned to the franchise for these new designs, so you can get a better glimpse of how the new transformations compared to the older ones in the trailer too.

The first Sailor Moon Eternal movie will be hitting Japanese theaters on January 8th (with the second film then releasing in February), and will featuring returning director from Sailor Moon Crystal's third season, Chiaki Kon. Series creator Naoko Takeuchi serves as supervisor for the films, and this massive project is actually a joint production between Toei Animation and Studio DEEN.

The main voice cast from Sailor Moon Crystal will be returning as well with Kotono Mitsuishi as Usagi Tsukino (Sailor Moon), Hisako Kanemoto as Ami Mizuno (Sailor Mercury), Rina Satou as Rei Hino (Sailor Mars), Ami Koshimizu as Makoto Kino (Sailor Jupiter), Shizuka Itou as Minako Aino (Sailor Venus), and Misato Fukuen as Chibi-Usa (Sailor Chibi Moon) all confirmed.

There will be brand new additions coming in the Dead Moon arc as well with Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Pegasus, Shouta Aoi as Fish's Eye, Satoshi Hino as Tiger's Eye, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Hawk's Eye, Yuko Hara as JunJun, Reina Ueda as CereCere, Sumire Morohoshi as PallaPalla, Rie Takahashi as VesVes, Naomi Watanabe as Zirconia, and Nanao as Queen Nehellenia.

Sailor Moon Eternal has yet to confirm an official English language release as of this writing, unfortunately, but what do you think of this newest look at Sailor Moon's big new movie? Are you curious to see how the Sailor Scouts will be translating to the big screen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!