Sailor Moon Previews All-New Transformation Sequence

When you are the one named Sailor Moon, you have certain duties to uphold. Serena might be in charge of doing her homework and doing chores, but she must protect the galaxy in her free time. The heroine and her Sailor Scouts have wowed fans for decades with their magical gifts, friendships, and iconic transformations. Now, a new movie is slated to shake up the Sailor Moon canon, and it has revealed its own take on Serena's transformation sequence.

The clip has gained traction on social media as the anime fandom caught wind of its redesigned transformation. For those unaware, the sequence is one of the most important in Sailor Moon as the franchise is known for its magical girl evolutions. Back in the day, Serena was crowned a pop culture icon after she first turned into Sailor Moon, and that will be no different with the film Sailor Moon Eternal.

The film, which has been delayed to next year, gave a preview of Sailor Moon and Mini Moon transforming. You can watch the clip below, but you might experience deja vu halfway through. After all, the choreography here is borrowed from a past transformation sequence. The biggest differences come in the art style and character close-ups at the end.

Watch the NEW transformation scene from the upcoming Sailor Moon Eternal movie!!! ahhhh I seriously cannot wait!!! if you haven’t heard, the movies got delayed to Jan 8 and Feb 11, 2021 😩 but still so very excited!!!! 🥳🤩#sailormoon pic.twitter.com/YjLrVfMBLW — Sailor Moon セーラームーン (@SMCollectibles) June 30, 2020

This magical scene proves Sailor Moon is as cute as ever, and fans are eager to see her hit up theaters next year. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Sailor Moon Eternal was forced to delay its release from late 2020 to February 11, 2021. The film is slated to open in Japan before making its way overseas to markets like the United States. If you cannot wait to watch the famed anime, Sailor Moon has episodes available online for streaming at Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Viz Media.

What do you think about this new transformation sequence? Where does it rank on your favorites list? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

