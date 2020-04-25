Sailor Moon Fans are Ready for the New Movie

After years of waiting, fans finally got word that a new Sailor Moon film project adapting the Dead Moon arc (and picking up where Sailor Moon Crystal left off) would be heading our way. Then even more surprisingly, Sailor Moon Eternal was announced to be a two film endeavor produced by Toei Animation and Studio DEEN. Now confirmed for a theatrical release in Japan this September, fans finally got a good look at this new film with the first real teaser trailer and poster for Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The MOVIE.

We've been waiting a few years to see what the follow up to Sailor Moon Crystal would look like, and this teaser trailer shows just enough of the updates to some of the most famous aspects of the series that fans are all in on the new movie. There's an excitement and nervousness for the new movie for sure, but most of all fans agree that it's simply gorgeous.

