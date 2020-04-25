Sailor Moon Fans are Ready for the New Movie
After years of waiting, fans finally got word that a new Sailor Moon film project adapting the Dead Moon arc (and picking up where Sailor Moon Crystal left off) would be heading our way. Then even more surprisingly, Sailor Moon Eternal was announced to be a two film endeavor produced by Toei Animation and Studio DEEN. Now confirmed for a theatrical release in Japan this September, fans finally got a good look at this new film with the first real teaser trailer and poster for Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The MOVIE.
We've been waiting a few years to see what the follow up to Sailor Moon Crystal would look like, and this teaser trailer shows just enough of the updates to some of the most famous aspects of the series that fans are all in on the new movie. There's an excitement and nervousness for the new movie for sure, but most of all fans agree that it's simply gorgeous.
Read on to see what fans are saying about the latest trailer and poster for Sailor Moon Eternal, and let us know your thoughts about the movie so far in the comments! You can also talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!
Sailor Moon Has Come a Long Way
Comparison between 90s anime, Sailor Moon Crystal s3, and Sailor Moon Eternal. pic.twitter.com/O38OQMFSWY— CCTakato (@CCTakato) April 24, 2020
"I Don't Care. I Love it"
I don't care. I love it 💖 I'm so excited to be sitting in the theatre to see #sailormooneternal SEPTEMBER 11 😍🌙 #セーラームーン #sailormoon pic.twitter.com/Qp3f4wYrYm— artromdee (@artromdee) April 24, 2020
WOW! What a Cute Makeover!
#redraw of the official new #sailormooneternal poster in my 90ish style!❤ I really hope you like it! I am so excited!!! #sailormoon #art #anime #manga pic.twitter.com/SFPamh7vLX— commissions closed!🎀 (@charimyuu) April 24, 2020
"It's Take an Eternity"
I’m pretty sure they named season 4 #SailorMoonEternal because it’s taken an eternity to be released 😩 IM SO READYYYY pic.twitter.com/Re2RKiJBTY— aimless (@g_is_aimless) April 23, 2020
"It'll Be the Best Viewing Experience of My Life"
I'm excited for everything about Eternal, mainly the transformations, the attacks, the Eternal uniforms, & the princess dresses (4th pic). And it'll be the best viewing experience of my life. #SailorMoon #SailorMoonCrystal #SailorMoonEternal #月の光は時を超えた愛のメッセージ 🌙✨ pic.twitter.com/WQ5Wd8lEQB— Christine Ye "2020 is CANCELLED" ʬ⁸⁴ (@Christine__Ye) April 23, 2020
Some Awkward Conversations are Coming Up
Trying to socialize while the Sailor Moon Eternal movie trailer splits the fan base: pic.twitter.com/KaHa6z2eGB— Aije (@SailorTortilla) April 24, 2020
"OMFG IT'S COMING"
ITS COMING!!! OMFG ITS COMING!!!! #SailorMoonEternal pic.twitter.com/CPvnoKrw83— A Whole Bih 🇭🇹🇩🇴 (@savageharvi) April 24, 2020
Thankfully It's Real
Thank goodness the Sailor Moon Eternal movie is actually real !!! pic.twitter.com/qXnwxZxWzx— Michie🍓Mew Mew Power (@michieknee) April 23, 2020
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.