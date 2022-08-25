Lost American Sailor Moon's Opening Released Online: Watch

Sailor Moon remains one of the biggest anime characters of all time, with the leader of the Sailor Scouts receiving several anime adaptations in the past, but what many anime fans might not realize is that the West took a shot at creating the story that originated from the mind of Naoko Takeuchi. With western adaptations of anime being nothing new, with the likes of Cowboy Bebop and Ghost in the Shell being prime examples, the opening and pilot episode of the 1990s Sailor Moon western cartoon has emerged.

This pilot episode for this drastically different version of Sailor Moon was produced by Haim Saban, who might be best recognized for Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, and was discovered from the Library of Congress by Youtuber Ray Mona. Not only does this new iteration of the Sailor Scouts use Western animation, but it also intercuts live-action sequences into the episode itself, which was quite common for several Western projects that adapted Sentai properties in the past. As it stands, there are no plans for any new North American takes on Sailor Moon and the Sailor Scouts though with the current trajectory of anime, this is a case of never say never.

If you haven't had the chance to witness this drastically new take on Sailor Moon, the opening of the series, along with the first full episode that blends animation and live-action footage, have been released on Youtube for you to witness what the Sailor Scouts might have looked like if placed under a Western microscope:

Sailor Moon might not be arriving with any new episodes to this lost pilot in the future, but the anime is expected to return next year via Sailor Moon Cosmos, which will adapt the final story of both Usagi and the Sailor Scouts from the manga. A specific release date has yet to be shared for this new project though fans can expect the return of these Shojo warriors in 2023.

What do you think of this long-lost pilot for the North American version of Sailor Moon? What has been your favorite western take on an anime story in the past? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Sailor Scouts.