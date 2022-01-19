Sailor Moon Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary with Special Trailer

It might be hard to believe, but Sailor Moon is turning 30 years old. The anime has been around for three whole decades now, and as you can imagine, fans are celebrating the big milestone. Of course, the team behind Sailor Moon is enjoying all the attention, and a new trailer has gone out teasing fans of what they can expect from this anniversary!

The update comes straight from Japan as Sailor Moon‘s Youtube channel shared the clip. You can find the whole reel here, and you will see some interesting collaborations in the works if you look really closely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The teaser promises to bring plenty of goodies to fans, and each will tie back to Sailor Moon‘s roots. If you think the franchise’s cuteness is key, you will be happy to know the Sailor Scouts are teaming up with Sanrio for an adorable collection.

Sailor Moon will also be coming out with loads of electronics and home goods if you want to bring her brand of kawaii to your place. Now, if you would rather wear Sailor Moon merchandise, Uniqlo has announced plans to release a clothing line. Or if fine jewelry is your thing, Serena will be inundated with jewels including a limited edition Moon Stick.

And of course, Serena would not be happy without some sort of food collaboration. A ton of treats will hit shelves in Japan this year to celebrate the anime anniversary. These snacks will tie in with the rest of Sailor Moon‘s plans as the IP is ready to tackle everything from VR experiences, theme park attractions, make-up, furniture, and more! So if you want to binge the anime to celebrate, you can find Sailor Moon streaming on Hulu, Crunchyroll, Youtube, and more.

What do you think about this anniversary teaser? In the last few decades, which era of Sailor Moon stands as your favorite?