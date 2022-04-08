Moon Knight Art Transforms The Marvel Hero Into Sailor Moon

Disney+ has introduced scores of viewers to the latest superhero in the roster of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the story of Marc Spectre seeing the protagonist with mental issues donning the outfit of the soldier for Khonshu as Moon Knight. Now, one fan artist has decided to see what the supernatural-themed vigilante might look like as a Sailor Scout, fusing the Marvel legend with one of the biggest anime characters of all time in Sailor Moon. While the two characters have never crossed paths officially, this certainly would be a crossover that would work well.

While Moon Knight has released two episodes of its new mini-series, seeing Oscar Isaac portray the Marvel hero in a series that sees the vigilante struggling with split personality disorder, Sailor Moon recently celebrated its thirty-year anniversary, with the series first arriving as an anime series in 1992, following the manga’s release the year prior. While there isn’t currently a new movie or anime series in the works that will take us back into the lives of the Sailor Scouts, Sailor Moon as a franchise has a way of making a comeback in unique ways.

Fan Artist Mingjue Chen shared this unique take that imagines what might have happened if Serena, aka Sailor Moon, had decided to throw her lot behind the god of the Moon rather than becoming a full-fledged Sailor Scout, capturing the unique aesthetic of both characters and fusing them as one:

The only thing I think of when I watch Moon Knight. The crossover no one asked for. pic.twitter.com/U17JoQTzvK — mingjue helen chen (@MingjueChen) April 7, 2022

Moon Knight is set to have six episodes for his first season within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we here at Comicbook.com were able to speak with directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead regarding the character that has been a part of the Marvel comic book universe for decades:

“Jeremy Slater adapted this material and there’s something about being tasked with giving a comic book character’s origin story,” Benson revealed. “It’s so interesting, in the sense of, Moon Knight’s been around for 50 years, that’s actually a relatively young superhero, but it still requires, in 50 years, that the origin story be retold several times. That’s just comic books, that’s how they work. They don’t work in direct continuity.”

