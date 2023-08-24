Bleach Cosplay Sparkles With Rukia’s Bankai

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has shown off all kinds of cool new power ups and Bankai with the new episodes releasing this Summer, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate the coolest Bankai debut yet with Rukia Kuchiki’s Hakka no Togame! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has kicked off the full slate of fights between the Soul Reapers and Quincies with its second cour and that means that fans are finally starting to see all the powers that each of these fighters has been hiding up their sleeves. Which awesomely includes returning fan favorites like Rukia.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has brought Rukia back to the center of the action as she and Renji completed their training with Squad Zero and returned to the Soul Society much stronger than ever before. Rukia discovered the true power of her Zanpakuto, and as a result was able to unleash her Bankai as well. Her icy attack gave her a full transformation, and now artist @yayaizen on Instagram has brought this cool transformation to like with some perfect Hakka no Togame cosplay. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Catch Up With Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

With the anime currently reaching the halfway point of its second slate of episodes now airing this Summer, now is the perfect time to catch up with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. You can find the new episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War as they debut this Summer in Japan exclusively on Hulu in the United States with the simulcast in English and Latin American Spanish, and on Star+ and Disney+ with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian subtitles.

You can also find Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 1 that got released last Fall streaming with Hulu as well along with the original Bleach anime series from over a decade ago if you wanted a more complete way to catch up with everything that’s going on in the anime. The fights are only going to get bigger and better from here on out with even more showcases for Rukia and the others moving forward, so it really is time to tune in and find out how everything is breaking down.

What did you think of Rukia’s Bankai when it made its debut in the anime? Where does it rank among your favorite Bankai in Bleach overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Bleach in the comments!