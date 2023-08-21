Attack on Titan Cosplay Nails Mikasa's Soldier Transformation

If there is one thing Attack on Titan got right, it is Mikasa. The heroine is one of the anime's stars, and series creator Hajime Isayama put plenty of effort into her character. Since day one, the Attack on Titan fandom has been obsessed with Mikasa, and now one fan is going viral for transforming into the deadly solider.

As you can see below, the work comes from TikTok courtesy of yuekelele. The fan, who does all sorts of cosplay videos online, recently brought Mikasa into their wardrobe. Their debut of the heroine is impressive to say the least as they nailed everything from Mikasa's features to his signature bob.

Obviously, the attention to detail here is worthy of praise, but yuekelele takes things a step ahead with their posture. Their cosplay really brings Mikasa to life which is no easy feat. The Attack on Titan lead is often cosplayed, but it isn't every day you see someone nail each piece of the character's design so easily.

If you want to check out more work from yuekelele, you can find them here on TikTok. As for Attack on Titan itself, the manga is available to read on K Manga. The Attack on Titan anime is also easy to binge through Hulu or Crunchyroll. Later this year, the series will come to an end on screen as the series finale of Attack on Titan is coming. So for those wanting to know more about Mikasa's story, you can read about Attack on Titan below:

"In this post-apocalytpic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. For the past century, what's left of man has hidden in a giant, three-walled city. People believe their 50-meter-high walls will protect them from the Titans, but the sudden appearance of an immense Titan is about to change everything."

