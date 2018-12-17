‘Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac’ Shares Teaser Poster

It has been awhile since fans heard from Saint Seiya, but the franchise isn’t ready to call it quits. After all, Netflix is preparing to release its own take on the anime, and a poster for Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac has gone live.

Yesterday, Netflix made a series of anime-centric announcements, and one of them referenced the new Saint Seiya title. The CGI anime is slated to debut in Summer 2019 on Netflix, and the worldwide release will be overseen by Toei Animation.

Yoshiharu Ashino has been tasked to direct the anime while Eugene Son acts as head writer and story editor. Terumi Nishii has been brought on for character design.

As you can see above, the poster for Saint Seiya‘s new series is a sleek one. The intergalactic series has its stars on display, and Pegasus Seiya can be found front and center. The hero is wearing his usual red costume, and its got some serious shoulder pads to boot. The look features a gold headpiece as well, and it completes itself with some fierce-looking boots.

For fans, the franchise’s comeback is an exciting thing to celebrate. The Netflix title was first teased back in 2016, and Saint Seiya is slated to enjoy a nice return in 2019. Not only will the series come back to the small screen through Netflix, but Bandai Namco’s upcoming Jump Force title will feature characters from the fantastical franchise as well.

Saint Seiya was originally create Masami Kurumada for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1986. The series follows five mystical warriors known as Saints, fighters who wear powerful armor known as ‘Cloths’ which derive their strength from constellations. Their goal is to defend the reincarnation of Athena by battling the other Olympians who wish to take over Earth. You can check out Netflix’s complete synopsis for its original Saint Seiya series below:

“SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac follows modern-day adventures of young warriors called “Knights”, who are sworn protectors of the reincarnated Greek goddess Athena. Each Knight wears a powerful armor based on their chosen zodiac constellation, and are called Knights of the Zodiac. They aid Athena in her battle against powerful Olympian gods who are bent on destroying the humankind.”

