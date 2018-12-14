All-Female ‘Saint Seiya’ Series Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

Saint Seiya fans all had their eyes on Japan when a new series featuring an all-female team made its debut, but were unsure whether or not it would release in other territories.

Luckily, Saint Saint Seiya Saintia Sho is now streaming on Crunchyroll (as of December 10) in North America, Central America and South America, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Europe, and MENA.

Originally created by Chimaki Kuori in 2013, and set after the events of the Sanctuary arc of the original series (but before the Poseidon arc), Saint Seiya Saintia Sho follows an all-women team of warriors as they defend Athena. Saintia Sho officially premiered on Amazon Prime Video in Japan on December 10, with follow up premieres on different stations planned for December 24 and January 5.

The voice cast for the series includes Aina Suzuki as Shoko, M.A.O. as Kyoko, and Inori Minase as Saori. Megumi Nakajima, however, will be portraying Mii in the anime, replacing Pile, who portrayed the character for the drama CDs. Toshihiko Seki (who played Scorpio Milo), Hideyuki Tanaka (who played Leo Aiolia) and Ryotaro Okiayu (who played Gemini Saga) are returning from previous Saint Seiya anime as well.

New additions to the cast include Ayana Taketatsu as Erda, Suzuko Mimori as Xiaoling, Yukiko Morishita as Katya, Rina Satou as Mayura, Hideo Ishikawa as Jabu, Rika Tachibana as Ate, Marika Kono as Emony, Aki Kanada as Mirai, and Akeno Watanabe as Shinato.

Suzuki, M.A.O., Minase, and Nakajima are performing the opening theme for the series, “The Beautiful Brave,” while Suzuki and M.A.O. are performing the ending theme, “Smile Resonance.” Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the original manga for an English language release, and describes Saint Seiya Saintia Sho as such:

“In the wake of a space-wide civil war instigated by Saga–the Gemini Gold Saint–a new team of Saints comes together with the goal of protecting their goddess Athena. This first all-woman team of armored warriors, powered by the Zodiac, will use their cunning, strength, and compassion to defend their worlds and oppose their very destinies.”

Saint Seiya was originally create Masami Kurumada for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1986. The series follows five mystical warriors known as Saints, fighters who wear powerful armor known as ‘Cloths’ which derive their strength from constellations. Their goal is to defend the reincarnation of Athena by battling the other Olympians who wish to take over Earth.