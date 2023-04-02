Dragon Ball Creator's Sand Land Movie Releases New Trailer

Sand Land, a manga project from Dragon Ball series creator Akira Toriyama, will be making its feature film adaptation debut across theaters in Japan later this year, and it's celebrating its upcoming release with a new trailer showing off more of what to expect from the new movie! Dragon Ball fans might be more aware of Akira Toriyama's work with not only the main action series and other franchises such as Dr. Slump, but the creator has had lots of works go on to enjoy their own success in the pages of Shueisha's various Jump magazines over the years.

Akira Toriyama's Sand Land manga might have only run for a few chapters back in the 2000s, it was surprisingly announced that Sand Land would be getting an anime adaptation of its own. It was then confirmed earlier this year that this new anime project was actually going to be a full on Sand Land movie, and now we have gotten the first real trailer showing off what this new Sand Land movie would be looking like in motion. Check out the trailer for the Sand Land movie below:

Sand Land Movie: What to Know

Akira Toriyama's Sand Land will be produced by Sunrise, Kamikaze Douga, and Anima. Directed by Toshihisa Yokoshima, with a script by Hayashi Mori, and music composed by Yugo Kanno, Sand Land is currently slated for a release in theaters across Japan on August 18th. There has yet to be any word on whether or not the new movie will get an international release, nor any details on just how long this new movie will be at the time of this writing. As for what to expect from Sand Land's story, Viz Media has licensed the manga for an English language release and teases Sand Land as such:

"In the far future, war has destroyed the entire Earth, leaving only a barren wasteland where the supply of water is controlled by the greedy king. In search of a long-lost lake, Sheriff Rao asked the king of the demons for help...and got the king's son, Beelzebub, and his assistant, Thief. Together the unlikely trio sets off across the desert, facing dragons, bandits and the deadliest foe of all... the King's army itself! It's travel adventure and tank action in this new story from Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball Z!"

